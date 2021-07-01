Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to “Hold”

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FUPBY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of FUPBY opened at $12.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.79. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $14.92.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

