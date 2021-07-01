Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to “Hold”

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FUPBY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of FUPBY opened at $12.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.79. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $14.92.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

