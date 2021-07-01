Realio Network (RIO) Tops One Day Volume of $145,199.00

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 1st. In the last week, Realio Network has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. Realio Network has a total market cap of $8.27 million and approximately $145,199.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Realio Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.26 or 0.00003732 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00046279 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00140424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00171144 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,703.31 or 0.99896093 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

