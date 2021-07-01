Algert Global LLC Purchases New Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CRL opened at $369.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.82 and a 12-month high of $372.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.67.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.80.

In other news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,755,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $5,541,091.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,059 shares in the company, valued at $9,096,153.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,079 shares of company stock valued at $15,847,322 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

