TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 53,933 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,933 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $41,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,077,684,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,955,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,178,000 after purchasing an additional 123,574 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,857,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,760,000 after buying an additional 1,551,256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,037,000 after buying an additional 1,394,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,811,000 after buying an additional 69,913 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $181.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $193.99.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 59.73%.

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $2,704,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 339,597 shares in the company, valued at $61,239,527.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total value of $710,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,046.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.