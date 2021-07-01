National Pension Service Has $32.50 Million Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,150,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,620 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.21% of VICI Properties worth $32,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 216.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 149,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,932,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,262,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,183,000 after acquiring an additional 17,966 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.37.

VICI stock opened at $31.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.47.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.49%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

