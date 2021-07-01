Short Interest in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Grows By 84.7%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, an increase of 84.7% from the May 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in NextDecade by 1,745.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 437,248 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the first quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the first quarter valued at approximately $615,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextDecade in the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in NextDecade in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

NEXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised NextDecade from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextDecade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded NextDecade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th.

NASDAQ NEXT opened at $4.13 on Thursday. NextDecade has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $6.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that NextDecade will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, southern Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

