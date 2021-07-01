MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Short Interest Up 87.3% in June

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,200 shares, an increase of 87.3% from the May 31st total of 61,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDWD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MediWound currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MediWound by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 44,227 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 1st quarter worth about $3,700,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in MediWound by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 364,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in MediWound by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 331,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 66,082 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MediWound by 7.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 271,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 19,189 shares during the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDWD stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. MediWound has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $6.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.19.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. MediWound had a negative net margin of 41.37% and a negative return on equity of 125.38%. The business had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MediWound will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

