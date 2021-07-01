Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $120.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MU. TheStreet upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $84.98 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $95.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,235.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,981 shares of company stock valued at $8,813,216 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,615,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,221,649,000 after purchasing an additional 299,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,961,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,579,906,000 after buying an additional 573,137 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $906,961,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 14.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $951,031,000 after buying an additional 1,348,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,519,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $565,297,000 after buying an additional 854,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

