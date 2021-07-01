TD Asset Management Inc. Has $48.36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,950,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,240 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $48,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,198,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,708,000 after buying an additional 769,260 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $10,770,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 449,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,757,000 after purchasing an additional 284,527 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 216.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 389,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 266,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,047,000. Institutional investors own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

Shares of EWA opened at $25.98 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $27.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.53.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.