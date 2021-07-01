TD Asset Management Inc. Has $51 Million Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 65.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,086,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431,053 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of Bentley Systems worth $50,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSY stock opened at $64.78 on Thursday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.61.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.26 million. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSY. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

In other news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 122,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $5,982,988.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,186,360 shares in the company, valued at $57,918,095.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 44,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $2,171,201.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,142,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,055,347.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,100,938 shares of company stock worth $54,817,398 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

