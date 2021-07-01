Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) to post ($0.54) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oncorus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.55). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncorus will report full year earnings of ($2.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($2.20). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($2.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oncorus.

Get Oncorus alerts:

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Oncorus in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Oncorus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other Oncorus news, SVP Christophe Queva sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $79,553.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,224.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,899 shares of company stock worth $730,344.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in Oncorus in the 1st quarter worth about $6,101,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Oncorus by 2,605.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 185,768 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Oncorus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $784,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Oncorus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oncorus by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,893,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,352,000 after buying an additional 13,698 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ONCR opened at $13.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.90. Oncorus has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $37.86.

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncorus (ONCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.