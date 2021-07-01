Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 11,688 DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,688 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DZSI. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in DZS by 61.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,319,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,522,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DZS by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 111,254 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of DZS by 763.6% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 475,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DZS during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,220,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of DZS by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 261,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Get DZS alerts:

DZSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DZS in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DZS in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

DZS stock opened at $20.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.95. DZS Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $558.59 million, a PE ratio of 80.74 and a beta of 1.34.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.32. DZS had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $81.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.61 million. Sell-side analysts expect that DZS Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

DZS Company Profile

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DZSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI).

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.