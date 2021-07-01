TD Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 821,336 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 821,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,247,000. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Roblox as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 32.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roblox alerts:

In other Roblox news, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $4,858,620.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,200.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 596,629 shares of company stock worth $57,048,207 in the last quarter.

RBLX opened at $89.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.62. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.