Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) will report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Points International’s earnings. Points International also posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Points International will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.57 million. Points International had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%.

PCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Points International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Points International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded Points International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. QV Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Points International by 29.9% in the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 884,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after buying an additional 203,400 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Points International by 838.1% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after buying an additional 379,794 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Points International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Points International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCOM opened at $17.38 on Friday. Points International has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $18.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.77.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

