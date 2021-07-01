46,910 Shares in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Purchased by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,910 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Iteris by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Iteris by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Iteris by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Iteris by 44.1% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Iteris by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. 58.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iteris alerts:

ITI stock opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 668.00, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.43. Iteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $7.81.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.30 million. Iteris had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 8.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 36,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $253,468.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,733 shares in the company, valued at $512,040.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd Kreter sold 27,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,292.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,555 shares of company stock valued at $763,757 over the last quarter. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITI. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Iteris in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI).

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.