Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New $256,000 Investment in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 131.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FITB stock opened at $38.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.58. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $1,502,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,580. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

