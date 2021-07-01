Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Grows Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 266.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

XEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $8,684,152.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,014,754.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $428,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 161,090 shares of company stock valued at $11,500,784. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL opened at $65.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.84. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.29.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.