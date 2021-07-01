200,000 Shares in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) Purchased by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,763,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,957,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000.

NASDAQ GSEVU opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.04. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

