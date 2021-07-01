Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU) Shares Sold by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP decreased its position in shares of Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 244,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,671 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Dune Acquisition were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Dune Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,203,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dune Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $5,100,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,050,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,819,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $3,383,000.

Shares of DUNEU opened at $10.12 on Thursday. Dune Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

