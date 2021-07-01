Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON: IAG) in the last few weeks:

6/28/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on the stock.

6/22/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 204 ($2.67) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/16/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock.

6/16/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/8/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 204 ($2.67) price target on the stock.

6/8/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock.

5/28/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on the stock.

5/19/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 225 ($2.94). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on the stock.

5/10/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 228 ($2.98) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 228 ($2.98) price target on the stock.

5/7/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on the stock.

5/7/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on the stock.

5/7/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 228 ($2.98) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at GBX 181.55 ($2.37) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 198.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.43. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 238 ($3.11).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Further Reading: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.