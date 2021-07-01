Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,531,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,365 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $145,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DFS shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.33.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,810.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DFS opened at $118.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $125.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

