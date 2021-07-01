First Bank’s (FRBA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

FRBA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised First Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of FRBA stock opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. First Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 26.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Bank will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in First Bank by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in First Bank by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Bank by 310.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bank during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Bank by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the period. 44.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

