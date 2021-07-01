Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,319,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $181,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 25.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Match Group stock opened at $161.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.36, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.19. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The company had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.70.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

