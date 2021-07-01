UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 28,116 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 28,116 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $188,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,343,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 37,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,385.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,305.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $793.75 and a 52-week high of $1,403.17. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $7,780,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,712,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

