UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,206,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,946 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.90% of Extra Space Storage worth $159,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

In other news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $12,410,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,146,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 86,191 shares of company stock valued at $12,583,605 in the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXR opened at $163.82 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.04 and a fifty-two week high of $170.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.