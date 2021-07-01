Periscope Capital Inc. Invests $354,000 in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGNU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.08. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

