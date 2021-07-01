Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 47,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.8% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 33,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $237.35 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $162.79 and a 1 year high of $238.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

