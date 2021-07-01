O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 456.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UTHR. TheStreet downgraded United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.14.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $179.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $98.37 and a 52-week high of $212.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.83.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

