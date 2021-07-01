O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,891 Shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in China Eastern Airlines were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the first quarter worth $204,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the first quarter worth $315,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the third quarter worth $564,000. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CEA opened at $21.10 on Thursday. China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $26.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.40.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

About China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

