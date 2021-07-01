Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,756 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 342,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Bunge were worth $27,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Bunge by 25.4% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 31,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge stock opened at $78.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $92.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.63.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 35.47%. Bunge’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BG. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.