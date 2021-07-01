Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 29.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 377,762 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 158,099 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Twitter were worth $24,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 131.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $68.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.16. The stock has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $1,003,515.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $144,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,136 shares of company stock worth $4,660,230 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

