Periscope Capital Inc. Invests $1.01 Million in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENVIU)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENVIU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $4,164,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,283,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,020,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $903,000.

Get Environmental Impact Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENVIU opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.15. Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENVIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Environmental Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Environmental Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.