Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $807,000 in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,148 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth $103,587,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Workiva by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,177,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,882,000 after acquiring an additional 802,399 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,844,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,396,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Workiva by 1,223.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,931,000 after purchasing an additional 312,094 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workiva alerts:

In other news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,874,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,316,931.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $821,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,250.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,200,095 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WK opened at $111.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.44 and a beta of 1.42. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.44 and a twelve month high of $115.62.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.