Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 59,964 TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSAU)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 59,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in TB SA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in TB SA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in TB SA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in TB SA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TB SA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $985,000.

Shares of TBSAU stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.94. TB SA Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $9.98.

