Brokerages Anticipate Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) to report sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Avient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.13 billion. Avient posted sales of $609.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avient will report full year sales of $4.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

AVNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.82.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Avient in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Avient by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Avient by 15,691.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Avient by 735.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Avient by 285.5% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $49.16 on Monday. Avient has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.13%.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

