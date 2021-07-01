$19.75 Million in Sales Expected for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to announce sales of $19.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.70 million and the lowest is $18.91 million. Berkeley Lights posted sales of $10.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year sales of $93.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.38 million to $96.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $133.17 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $141.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 70.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLI. BTIG Research began coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

In related news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $733,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,540,315.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 14,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $611,421.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 169,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,600.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,843 shares of company stock worth $6,031,633 over the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLI. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Berkeley Lights by 249.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,115,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651,475 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 271.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,857,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,552,000 after buying an additional 2,088,128 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 231.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,104,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,467,000 after buying an additional 771,040 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 102.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,337,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,198,000 after buying an additional 676,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 131.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,067,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,630,000 after buying an additional 605,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

BLI opened at $44.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.68. Berkeley Lights has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a PE ratio of -9.26.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

