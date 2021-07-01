The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.150-$9.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $325.91.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $272.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.43. The company has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $190.50 and a 1 year high of $293.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

