Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) Shares Sold by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) by 92.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,638,100 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Osprey Technology Acquisition worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SFTW. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Osprey Technology Acquisition by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $516,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SFTW opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.96. Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $17.47.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Osprey Technology Acquisition in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Profile

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software-as-a-Service model. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

