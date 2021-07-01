Employees Retirement System of Texas Invests $2.41 Million in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 71.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 10,283 shares during the period. First American Bank raised its position in Voya Financial by 9.9% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 43,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 35.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Voya Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 46,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 29,469 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $194,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,683.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,889 shares of company stock valued at $588,430. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VOYA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup lowered Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist upped their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.93.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $61.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.39. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.08 and a twelve month high of $70.68. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.72%.

Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

