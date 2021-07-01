Periscope Capital Inc. Raises Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,447 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 30.6% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 80,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

CEF opened at $18.68 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

