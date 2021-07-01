8,000 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Purchased by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in KLA by 278.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 137,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,710,000 after acquiring an additional 101,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $324.21 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $171.31 and a 52-week high of $359.69. The stock has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. On average, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.00.

In other news, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,925,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

