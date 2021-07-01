Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $3.26 Million Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Equifax were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Pension Service increased its position in Equifax by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 186,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,695,000 after acquiring an additional 12,338 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Equifax by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,377 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Equifax by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 674,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $122,185,000 after acquiring an additional 38,898 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,238,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $224,365,000 after acquiring an additional 190,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $239.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.98 and a 52-week high of $242.79.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

EFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.29.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

