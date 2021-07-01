A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 277,862 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,352 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 959,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,617,000 after purchasing an additional 175,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,447,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,371,000 after purchasing an additional 84,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

AOS stock opened at $72.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $46.17 and a one year high of $73.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.38.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

In other news, VP David R. Warren sold 30,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $2,151,449.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,728.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $363,990.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,328 shares of company stock valued at $8,802,676 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

