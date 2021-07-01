Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,673 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Fortis by 166.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Fortis by 13.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortis during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Fortis by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. 46.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Shares of FTS stock opened at $44.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $47.02.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 6.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

