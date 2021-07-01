Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,110 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $53.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $55.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

