First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $427,000 Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,029 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Hess were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 11.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 0.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Hess by 23.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Hess during the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hess during the first quarter worth $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.17.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $87.32 on Thursday. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $91.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.42.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $485,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,953.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $733,147.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,506,338.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 981,660 shares of company stock valued at $79,785,755 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

