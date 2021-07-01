First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $365,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 48.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $128,974,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 241.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,800,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $58,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394,640 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 19.5% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $54,593,000 after purchasing an additional 726,473 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Ford Motor by 3,099.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 202,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 196,477 shares during the period. 51.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on F. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

