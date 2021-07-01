First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 151 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSNC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $72.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $75.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.58.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

