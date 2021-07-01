First Mercantile Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Rogers were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers by 27.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the first quarter worth about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the first quarter worth about $635,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Rogers by 11.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the first quarter worth about $515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Rogers news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.51, for a total value of $1,343,417.00. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total transaction of $150,652.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,166. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROG stock opened at $200.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.47 and a beta of 1.82. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $206.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.95.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $229.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 11.34%. On average, analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROG. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.33.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

