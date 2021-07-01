Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 6,200 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 33.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $403,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 229,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,038,000 after acquiring an additional 66,161 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 49,703.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,032,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,858 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $470,000. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAR. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.12.

Marriott International stock opened at $136.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.23 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.96. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.30 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments.

